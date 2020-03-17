Arrests
3/11 at 4:20 p.m. Benjamin Bogie, 37, of Pleasant Valley Road, Cumberland, was arrested on Deering Street by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
Summonses
3/13 at 1:45 p.m. Heather Tait, 21, of Stone Road, Casco, was issued a summons on Sweetser Road by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of attaching false plates.
3/14 at 12:06 a.m. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on Pemasong Lane by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Fire calls
3/9 at 6:30 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth, canceled en route.
3/11 at 2:12 p.m. Fire alarm test on Gilman Road.
3/12 at 11:02 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
3/12 at 3:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
3/12 at 6:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tyler Drive.
3/13 at 2:20 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.
3/14 at 1:21 a.m. Water problem on Lone Pine Lane.
3/14 at 11:55 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lafayette Street.
3/15 at 11:17 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Juniper East.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from March 9-15.
