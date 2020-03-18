BATH — After postponing shows to stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Chocolate Church Arts Center is instead offering “Live from Home,” a free concert series performed by regional musicians that can be watched live and online on Facebook. William Lederer, at left, the center’s executive director and a former professional musician, will perform the first show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Also shown are board members Thom Watson, and Gordon and Paula McKenney. Concerts will be streamed on the center’s Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to donate to help the organization recover revenue lost from postponed shows, and also to support the performers, many of whom also face canceled shows and loss of income. All donations for Lederer’s show will go the Chocolate Church. The center will announce subsequent performers in the coming weeks. Visit chocolatechurcharts.org for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: