Arrests

3/9 at 7:37 p.m. Kyle Kohler, 29, of Gilman Avenue, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer James Fisher on Gilman Avenue.

3/11 at 12:05 a.m. Ashley Miller, 36, of Cumberland Street, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Pleasant Street and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

3/11 at 4:45 p.m. Timothy Miller, 35, of Scarponi Drive, was arrested by Sgt. Edward Yurek at Elm and Union streets and charged with theft and violating condition of release.

3/12 at 4:33 p.m. Colby Carr, 30, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Pleasant Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/12 at 9:57 p.m. Nita Robinson, 24, of Black Point Road, Scarborough, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Patrick Scott on Pleasant Street and also charged with operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/12 at 11:26 p.m. Christopher McKenney, 28, of Baribeau Drive, West Bath, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Bath Road.

3/13 at 3:32 a.m. Duane Wilson, 38, of Trufant Street, Bath, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on U.S. Route 1.

3/13 at 10:12 a.m. Tammy Brawn, 41, of Dickey Lane, Bowdoin, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Charles Tompson on Pleasant Street.

3/13 at 11:35 p.m. Brandon Skillin, 38, of River Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Maine Street and charged with robbery and criminal threatening.

3/14 at 12:29 p.m. Shawna Watts, 32, of Searsmont, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive and charged with theft, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release. At the same time and place Benjamin Watts II, 43, of Searsmont, was arrested and charged with theft and violating condition of release.

3/14 at 10:54 p.m. Justin Dall, 44, of Oak Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Maine Street and also charged with being a fugitive from justice.

3/15 at 10:23 a.m. Jeffrey Crosman, 51, of Jac Lane, Lisbon, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/9 at 12:24 p.m. Mark Harrison, 37, of Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Cressey Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/12 at 1:41 a.m. Justin Pfeifer, 32, of Town Landing Road, Southport, was issued a summons by Sgt. Justin Dolci at Mill and Swett streets on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating condition of release.

3/12 at 5:04 p.m. Thomas Jones, 75, of Crooker Road, was issued a summons by Officer Colby Leavitt on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

3/13 at 11:55 p.m. Taj Mallory, 33, of Alfred Road, Kennebunk, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns at Maine Street and Town Hall Place on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

3/9 at 12:51 p.m. Alarm on Gurnet Road.

3/9 at 1:43 p.m. Alarm on Gurnet Road.

3/11 at 12:05 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

3/11 at 4:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at McKeen Street and Baribeau Drive.

3/13 at 4:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/14 at 1 p.m. Fuel spill on Gurnet Road.

3/14 at 1:14 p.m. Outdoor fire on Jordan Avenue.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from March 9-15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: