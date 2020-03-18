Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 10-16.

Summonses

3/10 at 8:04 a.m. Sarah Choi, 48, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of failing to produce insurance.

3/10 at 9 a.m. Katherine Kern, 61, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of failing to produce insurance.

3/10 at 9:50 a.m. Tracey Grela, 50, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broad Cove Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of speeding.

3/10 at 10:55 a.m. Jason Chapin, 42, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of failing to produce insurance.

3/12 at 8:27 a.m. Richard Binet, 45, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Mitchell Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of driving an uninspected vehicle.

3/12 at 4 p.m. Brandon Bannock, 38, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of speeding.

Fire

Cape Elizabeth Firefighters responded to seven fire calls from March 10-16.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from March 10-16.

