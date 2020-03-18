FREEPORT — Regional School Unit 5, which serves Freeport, Durham and Pownal, is offering free meals for anyone 18 and younger at all six of its schools.
The measure supplies meals to students while schools are closed at least through next week in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Breakfast and lunch pickup runs from 9-11 a.m., with two breakfasts and lunches per child available Mondays and Wednesdays, and three on Fridays.
Email [email protected] for more information.
