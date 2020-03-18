Thanks to Edgar Beem for echoing what thousands in Maine know to be the truth about Susan Collins. She’s not a moderate. Thanks to her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the attacks on a woman’s right to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions continue to escalate, most recently in Alabama. That state’s Attorney General stated that “….the state’s objective is to advance our case to the U.S. Supreme Court.” Those opposed to choice are gambling that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a women’s right to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions.

And Senator Collins cast a key vote to pass the 2017 tax cut bill that has saddled the country with trillion dollar deficits and threatened the continued existence of the Affordable Care Act by eliminating the mandate to purchase insurance, calling the constitutionality of the entire law into question.

There’s nothing moderate about either of these critical votes, or many others the senator has cast.

Senator Collins, you can stop the political posturing, which is so insulting to us all. We’ve got your number.

Naomi Mayer

Portland

