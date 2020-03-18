This float at the Maine Centennial celebration’s Historic Floats parade in downtown Portland July 5, 1920, was titled, “Longfellow 1807-1882.” It won first place for Historic Significance with 100 half dollars as prize money. Porteous, Mitchell and Braun Company, whose store is seen behind festooned with large flags, helped fund the float. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #127

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

