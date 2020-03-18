More Mainers applied for unemployment in the past three days than during the entire month of March 2019, as the impact of coronavirus on service-industry businesses has hit hard.
About 4,900 Mainers filed unemployment claims with the state Department of Labor between Sunday and Tuesday, said spokeswoman Jess Picard. The surge in claims is almost double the total monthly unemployment claims filed last year, according to state data.
Several Maine businesses already have reported shutting down and laying off their staff members, including prominent restaurants such as Five Fifty-Five in Portland and The Garrison in Yarmouth.
In March 2019, there were an average 642 initial unemployment claims per week, roughly 2,568 over a four-week period.
The total in the past three days almost reaches the worst weekly total during the Great Recession – 5,634 claims in the first week of January, 2009, according to state data.
The economy in Maine, as in much of the United States and the world, has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, and measures to contain it.
Schools, businesses, restaurants and shops have closed their doors or severely restricted services, grinding normal everyday economic activity to a halt.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Advocates call for some prisoner releases as jails, courts prepare for virus
-
Local & State
Maine’s Catholic diocese suspends Masses
-
Coastal Journal
Harpswell cancels most of Town Meeting, postpones budget decision
-
Business
Maine unemployment claims surpass all of March 2019 in just 3 days
-
Nation & World
Treasury proposes to deliver $500 billion to Americans starting in April
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.