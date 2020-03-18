Serving their communities

Ecomaine recognizes ‘sustainable Mainers’ with eco-Excellence Awards

Citing the achievements of 20 individuals, organizations and businesses, ecomaine’s board recognized outstanding efforts in sustainability, waste management and “green living” through the 2020 eco-Excellence Awards, which were given on March 10.

“Despite having seen these awards for quite a few years, I continue to be impressed and so enthusiastic about each awardee, every year,” said Caleb Hemphill of Falmouth, ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Board Committee chair. “Each person or group here demonstrates the power of passion for sustainability.”

The Overall Individual eco-Excellence Award was tied between Amelia Meier of Saco Community Center and Chris Petitpierre of Gorham.

The Overall Non-Profit eco-Excellence Award went to King Middle School in Portland. The Overall Business eco-Excellence Award was given to GoGo Refill, South Portland, which is owned by Laura Marston.

Local individual award winners included Louisa Longshore, Gabrielle Morrell, Laura Morris and Mei Strout from Baxter Academy in Portland, Katherine Gross of Scarborough and Tom Long of Portland.

The local Non-Profit Award Winners were Camp Ketcha of Scarborough and Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine for the South Portland Clubhouse Torch Club.

Business Award Winners from the local area included Kaplan Thompson Architects, Portland, Veterinary & Rehabilitation Clinic of Cape Elizabeth and WormMainea, Scarborough.

It’s all in a name

The Maine Heritage Policy Center announced it has changed its name to Maine Policy Institute to reflect the organization’s commitment to independent, nonpartisan policy analysis and educating Maine residents about the impact of public policy to encourage their participation in the policy-making process.

Hires, promotions, appointments

R. M. Davis, Northern New England’s leading wealth management firm, announced the addition of a new shareholder, John Doughty of Falmouth, vice president and chief investment officer.

Recognition

Jibe Cycling Studio, a locally-owned and women-operated studio in Portland, was recently awarded Best Amenities as a part of the ClassPass People’s Choice Awards for spas and fitness studios worldwide out of 30,000 facilities nominated in 2,500 cities.

Cumberland Foreside man completes naval training

Navy Midshipman Harry Crosby from Cumberland Foreside participated in the 2020 spring Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) ship selection draft as a future member of the surface warfare officer community.

More than 270 midshipmen from NROTC units around the country chose to serve as surface warfare officers. Midshipmen are ranked according to their grade point average, aptitude scores and physical fitness.

Crosby, a 2015 Hargrave Military Academy graduate, has selected to serve aboard USS Antietam. Crosby is majoring in ocean engineering while attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Upon graduation, he will receive a commission as a Navy Ensign and report aboard Antietam.

