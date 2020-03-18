The Maine Warden Service and Kennebunkport Police Department are searching for a 71-year-old man with dementia who was last seen on March 15.

Howard Lamson, who lives on Ridge Road in Kennebunkport, was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, as he walked toward Biddeford. He may be confused and disoriented, police say.

Police and the warden service searched for Lamson late into Tuesday night and resumed their search at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Lamson was wearing blue jeans, a baseball cap and black shoes. He may have been wearing a red coat. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 148 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police issued a silver alert for Lamson on Tuesday night.

Volunteer searchers are not needed, but officials say they would like to hear from anyone who has information about Lamson’s location.

Anyone who has seen Lamson is asked to call Kennebunkport police at 967-2454 or call 911.

