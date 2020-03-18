KENNEBUNKPORT—The Maine Warden Service is assisting Kennebunkport Police Department in a search for 71-year old Howard Lamson, who was last seen walking north near 91 Oak Ridge Road between 3 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

Lamson has dementia and is known to wander long distances, Kennebunkport Police said in a statement. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a baseball cap, and possibly a red jacket or sweater. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair, hazel eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Lamson since Sunday or has any information regarding him is asked to contact the Kennebunkort Police Department at 967-2454.

In a statement, Maine Wardens said no volunteers are needed at this time, but any information regarding his location is appreciated. After searching late through the night, efforts resumed at 7 a.m. today.

