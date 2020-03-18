Arrests

3/9 at 4:55 p.m. Cole Lloyd, 26, of River Road, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on River Road on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

3/9 at 2:44 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft.

3/14 at 5:15 a.m. Suzanne Bubar, 56, of Augusta Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

3/14 at 4:26 p.m. Martin Vanvolkenburgh, 28, of Maine Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

3/15 at 9:57 a.m. Dzmitry Yushkouski, 40, of Middlesex Road, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Middlesex Road on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days and failure to obtain a license within 30 days of residency.

3/15 at 10:41 p.m. Stephen Sherburne, 33, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

3/12 at 10:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.

3/13 at 6:31 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

3/14 at 8:41 a.m. Alarm on Heron Drive.

3/16 at 3:09 a.m. Fire alarm on Goldeneye Drive.

3/16 at 7:52 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

3/16 at 8:49 a.m. Fire alarm on Perkins Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from March 9-16.

