KENNEBUNK – Residents thinking about running for elected municipal office – for the Select Board, RSU 21 School Board or other positions must take out their nomination papers, gather signatures of registered voters and get them back to Kennebunk Town Hall by 4:30 p.m. April 10.

There are two, three- year Select Board seats in the offing. Incumbents are Christopher Cluff and William Ward. As well, two three-year RSU 21 School Board seats currently held by Tanya Alsberg and Rachel Phipps will be on the ballot.

One, three-year term on the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells Water District board will be on the ballot. The incumbent is Robert Emmons.

One five-year term on the Kennebunk Light and Power District Board of Trustees is in the offing; Robert Emmons is the incumbent. As well, the three-year balance of a term on the KLPD board is available – a vacancy had ensued and Beverly Freudenreich was appointed by the Select Board to fill the term until the June election.

There is a three-year term on the Kennebunk Sewer District board. John Price is the incumbent.

Town Clerk Merton Brown said those seeking nominations must collect the signatures of no less than 25 and no more than 100 people registered to vote in Kennebunk to be on the ballot. Nomination papers are available at town hall.

