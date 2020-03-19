KENNEBUNKPORT – Maine Game Wardens located the body of Howard Lamson, 71, who had been missing since Sunday afternoon, at about 3 p.m on Thursday.

Maine Game Warden Lucas Bellanceau and his K9, Breezy, located Lamson an estimated three-quarters of a mile south of his home at 91 Oak Ridge Road, where he was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, said Maine Warden Service spokesman Mark Latti in a news release.

Latti said a member of the public called police earlier Thursday and said they had seen someone earlier in the week who matched Lamson’s description.

Lamson suffered from dementia, and his death is not considered suspicious, Latti said.

More than a dozen Maine Game Wardens were involved in the search, including several Warden Service K9 teams, along with the Kennebunkport Police Department, 15 Maine Association for Search and Rescue volunteer searchers, and five Maine Search and Rescue Dogs. Searchers had focused their effort on the area near Oak Ridge Road.

No other information is available at this time, said Latti.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: