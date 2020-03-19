Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit has reduced service, but will offer free fares for 30 days, starting Friday, March 20, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Local runs (including University of New England) and Portland Intercity Connector (Green Line) will end between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

There will be no service on Sunday.

The ZOOM Express schedule will not change.

“Our outstanding staff members, as well as our customers, will also be protected due to the minimized exposure this will create,” said BSOOB staff members in a statement. “Suspension of fares will further reduce contact with cash and fare media, promote social distancing while boarding and provide economic relief to ridership.”

Members of the public can monitor www.BSOOBTransit.org and the automated vehicle locator web application at Transit.UniteGPS.com/BSOOB.

The general information number is 282-5408.

