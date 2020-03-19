WATERVILLE — A staff member in Colby College’s athletic department has tested positive for coronavirus, the college’s dean announced Thursday night in a notice to the community.

The person has been isolated at home and was reporting “relatively mild symptoms,” Karlene Burrell-McRae, dean of the college, wrote to students, faculty and staff. “This is the first positive test result in the Colby community.”

The staff member has followed the direction of Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention in reaching out to those with whom there was recent contact, Burrell-McRae wrote, and those people have been asked to self-quarantine.

The news came as the Maine CDC on Thursday reported 52 confirmed cases statewide, including three in Kennebec County.

Last week, Colby asked students to leave campus by this past Sunday and announced a plan to launch remote courses March 30.

As of Thursday night, there were “fewer than 100 students” still on campus, the college said in a statement. That number will continue to decline, depending on travel availability, according to Colby officials.

Bates College in Lewiston also reported a confirmed case of coronavirus Thursday.

