HOW DO I FILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT?

Lawmakers passed an emergency law Tuesday that extends unemployment benefits for people impacted by coronavirus. That includes benefits for displaced employees who intend to return to the same company and are not required to search for jobs, and waiving a weeklong waiting period to be eligible for benefits.

Go online to maine.gov/unemployment/ to file a claim or to download frequently asked questions about eligibility.

YOU CAN RIDE FOR FREE

Greater Portland Metro will be begin a temporary reduction in bus service starting Friday, the same day passengers can start riding for free through the end of April.

Metro will substitute weekday bus schedules with Saturday bus schedules through at least April 17. The new Saturday schedules will provide about 65 percent of the services that a rider would see Monday through Friday. For more information on route schedules, go to gpmetro.org

ANSWERS TO YOUR MAINE TAX QUESTIONS

Maine Revenue Services, the state’s tax agency, is limiting public access to its offices. The agency’s offices on Presumpscot Street in Portland are closed to the public, and its site in Augusta will be open to the public only to accept tax payments.

Taxpayers seeking assistance can call Maine Revenue Services from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All revenue services telephone and email contact information is available at: www.maine.gov/revenue/contact.html. This includes the Taxpayer Service Center at 207-624-9784 and the Property Tax Division at 207-624-5600.

BEFORE YOU DRIVE THERE, MAKE SURE IT’S OPEN

Some retailers in Maine have closed stores and others have reduced hours. Don’t assume your favorite stores will open and close at the same time as they did even a few days ago. Before you hop in the car, check the store’s website for its hours. If that’s unclear, the website should have a phone number you can call to double-check.

CAN MY CHILDREN STILL GET SCHOOL LUNCHES?

Even though schools have temporarily shut down, many districts have started food-distributions programs for students to get meals they normally would receive at school. Check your school’s website to see if they have launched a program, and where you can go to pick up meals.

FREE INTERNET SERVICE FOR STUDENTS

Charter Communications, which does business as Spectrum, said it will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription, at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.

CAN THEY SHUT OFF MY ELECTRICITY?

No. State regulators have issued an order directing all utilities that provide electricity, natural gas and water to refrain from any disconnecting customers until further notice. This applies to both residential and commercial customers.

HOW DO I APPLY FOR A SMALL BUSINESS LOAN?

On Sunday, Gov. Janet Mills announced she had asked the federal Small Business Administration to make disaster loans available to businesses impacted by coronavirus, and on Monday it granted that request. The SBA’s website provides more details: sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19

INTERACTIVE UPDATE PAGE

The Greater Portland Council of Governments has launched an interactive update page focused on the coronavirus. The page aims to provide updates on the status of local and county government facilities, programs, policies, and other protective steps taken for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. Users can comment on posted items and also sign up to get email notices every time new items are added.

