Old Orchard Beach–based author Edward Daniel Hunt has released his debut novel “Penance,” published by Adelaide Books.

“Penance” revolves around the race to find Lori Doyle. Ten years ago, at age 16, Lori witnessed a killing by her then-boyfriend that went unsolved. Today, she has established a new life in Maine for herself and her daughter under an alias. She has just met someone and is beginning to believe that she might have a chance for a better life. Unbeknownst to her, all that is about to change. Some will seek her out to do her harm, and some to do her good.

“Penance” includes several concurrent love stories, multiple homicides, dysfunctional family relationships, and a bit of mystery or at least confusion. The story moves back and forth from Boston’s underside and Maine’s coast. If you can believe that one last homicide can make for a happy ending, this is your book!

The book launch is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brunswick, on the beach in Old Orchard Beach. Live music, light refreshments and a cash bar. Check before going to make sure the event isn’t canceled.

Edward Daniel Hunt’s short stories have appeared in the Scarlett Leaf Review, Down in the Dirt Magazine and Adelaide Literary Magazine. “Hit Men Have Feelings Too” was named a finalist in Adelaide Magazine’s 2018 Literary Award Contest for Best Short Story. His short story “Pieces of the Puzzle” was named a finalist in Adelaide’s 2019 contest. Hunt owns the Shaw House, an assisted living facility in Biddeford, and lives in Old Orchard Beach within walking distance of the ocean.

