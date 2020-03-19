BIDDEFORD — F.O. Bailey Real Estate Company has just opened an office on Main Street in Biddeford announced David Jones, Real Estate Broker and owner of The Falmouth based brokerage. Alan Kew, who lives locally, will be the broker on site and operate out of the new office which will act as a meeting place and office for F.O. Bailey agents and their clients in southern Maine.

“Excitement around Biddeford’s sense of renewal and added foot traffic were the determining factors in deciding to open an office in the city center,” according to Kew. “Biddeford’s economic resurgence is drawing people into the city’s downtown and there is growing interest in real estate opportunities and investment around the region’s growth,” he said.

Kew, who lives in Biddeford and has 20 years of industry experience, has worked at F.O. Bailey for several years. He now brings his expertise home to southern Maine to best serve local home buyers, understanding that each location is influenced by market nuances that are specific to their region, neighborhood or block. Kew brings a wealth of industry knowledge to any home sale and looks forward to combining his business background with his local expertise to deliver the best possible outcome for anyone looking for a home or business in Southern Maine.

Kew will offer coverage, service and expert real estate advice to home buyers as part of the expansion of the F.O. Bailey footprint into Biddeford and can be reached at 207-232-3660, or [email protected]

The office is located at 283 Main St., Biddeford and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment evenings and Sundays. Check before going in case the business is closed due to the coronavirus.

