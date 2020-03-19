Councilor Tommy Johnson may have breached ethical standards Monday night by voting in favor of giving $200,000 of taxpayer money to the Falmouth Land Trust to conserve a 52-acre parcel at the corner of Johnson Road and Route 1. The street he lives on has access to the abutting parcel, a neighborhood asset that will likely boost his property’s value.

I asked that as a former (2019) FLT president, Johnson recuse himself. He declined and argued for giving the entire $300,000 request.

Councilors Ted Asherman and Caleb Hemphill were also asked to recuse due to past FLT leadership roles. Both ignored the request, argued and voted in favor.

Councilor Jay Tricket, whose home near the parcel may receive a value boost, voted in favor as well.

Previously during the meeting, Councilor Janice DeLima failed to disclose her property’s abutment to the 80-acre parcel off Falmouth Road under consideration by the council to purchase and conserve – an action that will likely increase her property’s value.

In fact, DeLima said it is common to rotate through town-affiliated entities that they later, as councilors, vote on (materially and favorably). She referenced her past affiliation with the Falmouth Memorial Library.

Council Chairwoman Amy Kuhn, a lawyer, turned a blind eye.

In stark contrast, at a recent Planning Board meeting, the chairman of the board recused himself and physically vacated his seat before discussion of a proposed project due to “an unacceptable risk of the appearance of impropriety.”

Non-disclosure and non-recusement are unacceptable.

Falmouth taxpayers deserve better.

Valentine Sheldon

Falmouth

