The Democrats are now down to two candidates, Statler and Waldorf (of The Muppet Show.)
There was a debate Sunday evening between two old, crotchety, white guys from a party that claims to be all inclusive and which promotes diversity. One has been a member of the ruling class for decades; the other is a communist.
Their “wokeness” will not beat President Trump in November.
Frank Thiboutot
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Don’t forget Maine food service workers when crisis ends
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Marcel Delorge
-
Times Record Opinion
Ken Frederic: Keeping calm in crisis
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saving for retirement without the promise of Social Security
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: City should set up fund for firms hit hard by virus