The Democrats are now down to two candidates, Statler and Waldorf (of The Muppet Show.)

There was a debate Sunday evening between two old, crotchety, white guys from a party that claims to be all inclusive and which promotes diversity. One has been a member of the ruling class for decades; the other is a communist.

Their “wokeness” will not beat President Trump in November.

Frank Thiboutot

Cumberland

