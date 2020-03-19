AUGUSTA – Maine now has 52 cases of coronavirus, including the first in Hancock County, an increase of 10 cases since Wednesday.

Among those are two new cases at Oceanview in Falmouth, an assisted living and long-term care facility, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a media briefing Thursday morning. Shah said four people are hospitalized, the same as Wednesday, and 2004 people have tested negative. The number of people who have recovered remains at one, he said.

Shortly before Shah’s briefing, Gov. Janet Mills announced she has urged the federal government to provide more personal protective equipment and testing supplies to the state. In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, Mills requested that the government speed up the release of material from the Strategic National Stockpile and pushed for “a steady and reliable supply” of testing materials as the outbreak intensifies.

Thursday’s update comes a day after Gov. Janet Mills announced new restrictions on business operations and public gatherings.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: