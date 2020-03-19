SIMSBURY, Conn. – Geoffrey Tiemer Croft, 59, of Simsbury, Conn., beloved husband of Lori Duclos Croft, left this world Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born in New York, N.Y., son of James S. Croft of Brunswick, Maine, and Jane Tiemer Croft of Simsbury, Conn. Growing up, he was fortunate to spend many summers boating and fishing in Cundy’s Harbor, Maine, and many winters skiing with his brothers at Sugarbush, Vt.. As a young child in Brooklyn Heights, his mother would take him into NYC at Christmastime. They would visit FAO Schwartz and a bank lobby with an ice skating rink featuring Mrs. Claus. When living in Orange, CT, he took riding lessons on a horse named Old Strings, and continued lessons at Ethel Walker School when the family moved to Simsbury, CT. Geoff also went to Camp Winona in Bridgeton, ME and loved riflery, canoeing, and campouts. A graduate of Simsbury High School Class of 1979, he attended Hartwick College and was a brother of the Alpha Chi Rho (“Crow”) Fraternity, where he and his motorcycle were notorious. He and his Crow brothers on the East Coast kept up the tradition of getting together for their annual Pig Roast. Geoff was a self-employed contractor having owned and operated Croft Carpentry for over 30 years. All throughout his life, you could find him fishing or jamming to the Grateful Dead, a passion that he shared with his brothers. Geoff had a unique gift of bringing friends together and maintaining lifelong bonds.In addition to his loving wife of 29 years and his parents, he is survived by his two children, Amber Bidwell and husband Michael of Norwich, CT, and Casey Croft of Simsbury, CT; his brother Ted Croft and wife Anni; his brother-in-law Scott Duclos and wife Dawna, and his nieces, Ashley Duclos, Meghan Duclos, Haleigh Gelo, Melissa Croft, Jennifer Croft and Joanna Croft. He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Newell Croft.Calling hours will be held 4:00-6:00pm on Saturday, March 21st at Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. A celebration of life will be held in the early summer. Please visit Geoffrey’s “Book of Memories” at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

