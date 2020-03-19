Kennebunkport and Saco police are growing increasingly concerned after finding a missing man’s abandoned vehicle near the entrance to the Saco Heath Preserve. The 1,200-acre preserve, off Buxton Road in Saco, is managed by the Saco Nature Conservancy.

In a news release Thursday evening, Saco’s deputy chief of police, Corey Huntress, identified the missing man as Craig Giefer, 43, of Cape Porpoise, which is part of Kennebunkport.

Giefer was last seen on Monday but was not reported missing to Kennebunkport police until Wednesday.

Huntress said local and state police, local firefighters, and members of the Maine Warden Service searched the nature preserve on Thursday, but were unable to locate Giefer. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Giefer is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue yes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kennebunkport Police Department at 976-2454 or Saco police at 284-4535.

