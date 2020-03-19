The Kennebunkport and Saco police departments are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Craig Giefer, 43, of Cape Porpoise. He was reported missing to the Kennebunkport Police Department on Wednesday, and was last seen on Monday, according to a joint statement released by the two agencies.

Giefer’s vehicle was located unoccupied in Saco at the entrance of Saco Heath on Buxton Road. A search of the area was conducted Thursday March 19, by the Saco Police Department, with the assistance of the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Saco Fire Department and Kennebunkport Police Department.

Police said Giefer is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt when last seen.

Anyone with knowledge of Giefer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kennebunkport Police Department at 967-2454 or the Saco Police Department at 284-4535.

