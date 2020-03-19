Arrests/Summonses

South Portland arrests/summonses were not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire

3/10 at 1:46 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Bonnybank Terrace.

3/10 at 4:25 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

3/10 at 6:55 p.m. Aircraft standby call on Westbrook Street.

3/11 at 10:42 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Running Hill Road.

3/11 at 12:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Gorham Road.

3/11 at 3:38 p.m. False alarm call on Brighton Avenue.

3/12 at 10:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

3/12 at 10:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

3/12 at 11:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 95.

3/12 at 1:23 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

3/12 at 2:11 p.m. False alarm call on Main Street.

3/12 at 8:48 p.m. Water or steam leak call on Elm Street.

3/13 at 9:19 a.m. False alarm call on Ocean Street.

3/13 at 1:26 p.m. Oil or other combustible spill call on Waterman Drive.

3/13 at 7:12 p.m. Gas leak call on Broadway.

3/14 at 12:20 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Pine Street.

3/14 at 1:17 p.m. Report of smoke on Coolidge Avenue.

3/14 at 4:50 p.m. Gas leak call on Maine Mall Road.

3/15 at 1:20 p.m. Motor Vehicle accident with injuries on Philbrook Avenue.

3/15 at 5:12 p.m. False alarm call on Maine Mall Road.

3/15 at 10:03 p.m. Mutual aid call on Westbrook Street.

3/16 at 11:54 a.m. Report of smoke on Anthoine Street.

3/16 at 3:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Evans Street.

3/16 at 3:46 p.m. Report of a power line down on Ocean Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 47 calls March 10-16.

