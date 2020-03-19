COLLEGES

University of Maine junior goalie Jeremy Swayman was named Hockey East player of the year and Coach Red Gendron received the Bob Kullen Award for coach of the year on Thursday.

Swayman and Gendron helped the Black Bears to an 18-11-5 record and a fourth-place finish in Hockey East (12-9-3), its best finish since the 2011-12 season.

Maine’s 2.33 goals per game was third best in 24 league games, and its 2.21 average overall ranked 10th nationally among Division I schools.

Swayman, who was named one of 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists on Wednesday, led the league in saves (782) and save percentage (.932), tied for the lead in shutouts (3), and was second in wins (12). Swayman will skip his senior season after signing an NHL contract with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Gendron has a 100-126-30 record in seven seasons as head coach of the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Sabrina Ionescu has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-American.

The Oregon senior shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She earned a spot on The Associated Press women’s basketball All-America team as a unanimous choice from the national media panel that votes on the Top 25 each week.

She was joined on the first team by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor’s Lauren Cox, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and UConn’s Megan Walker.

Ionescu is the eighth player in women’s basketball history to earn AP All-America honors three times. The last was South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson.

• Detroit Mercy has fired Coach Bernard Scott.

Athletic Director Robert C. Vowels, Jr. announced that Scott’s contract would not be renewed.

The Titans went 18-14 in 2016-17, losing in the title game of the Horizon League Tournament. But in the three seasons since, they have gone 9-80, including 3-27 this season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: UConn point guard Alterique Gilbert is transferring from the program, the school announced.

Gilbert, who was honored on senior night, still has one year of eligibility after shoulder injuries limited him to just nine games over his first two seasons at Connecticut. He lost his job as a starter in the middle of this past season but still played an average of more than 27 minutes a game and averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 assists in helping the Huskies to a 19-12 record.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Los Angeles Rams released Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history.

The Rams made the move several minutes before roughly $10 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract became fully guaranteed.

Gurley will consume $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that contract extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.

Gurley had phenomenal seasons during his first two years in Coach Sean McVay’s offense, rushing for 1,305 yards in 2017 and 1,251 in 2018 as those Rams reached the Super Bowl. But Gurley had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness down the stretch in 2018, and those problems carried over to last season.

• A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation.

Flacco went 2-6 as Denver’s starter last season before a neck injury ended his season. He was eventually replaced by rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1 down the stretch.

Coach Vic Fangio said at the NFL scouting combine last month that Flacco hadn’t been medically cleared.

• The Detroit Lions agreed to trade cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the standout cornerback’s seven-year stint in Detroit.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the trade and that Slay has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia. The Lions drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

• The Minnesota Vikings and kicker Dan Bailey agreed to terms on a new contract.

Bailey was fourth in the NFL in 2019 with a 93.1 percent field-goal rate, his best since 2015. Bailey made 27 of 29 kicks, including all three tries from 50-plus yards. Bailey also landed touchbacks on 66 of 87 kickoffs.

• The Cleveland Browns beefed up their defensive front, agreeing to terms with former Bengals tackle Andrew Billings.

Billings is the third defensive player to strike a deal with the Browns in the past 24 hours. The team reached deals with linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Karl Joseph on Wednesday.

• The Buffalo Bills confirmed signing safety Jordan Poyer to a two-year contract extension, which locks up the three-year starter through the 2022 season.

• A person familiar with the deal says the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract worth about $3 million with free-agent guard Tom Compton.

Compton will help fill the void created by the planned release of Mike Person. Person started at right guard last season but struggled in pass protection.

Compton is the first outside free agent to agree to a deal with San Francisco since the start of the league year. He has ties to Niners Coach Kyle Shanahan having spent time with him in Washington and Atlanta. Compton also played in Chicago and Minnesota before spending last season with the New York Jets.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Nashville Predators signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way deal for the 2020-21 season.

Smith, 24, just finished his senior season at North Dakota where he scored a career-high 11 goals and had 18 points in 34 games.

