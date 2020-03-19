University of Maine junior goalie Jeremy Swayman was named Hockey East player of the year and Coach Red Gendron received the Bob Kullen Award for coach of the year on Thursday.

Swayman and Gendron helped the Black Bears to an 18-11-5 record and a fourth-place finish in Hockey East (12-9-3), its best finish since the 2011-12 season.

Maine’s 2.33 goals per game was third best in 24 league games, and its 2.21 average overall ranked 10th nationally among Division I schools.

Swayman, who was named one of 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists on Wednesday, led the league in saves (782) and save percentage (.932), tied for the lead in shutouts (3), and was second in wins (12). Swayman will skip his senior season after signing an NHL contract with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Gendron has a 100-126-30 record in seven seasons as head coach of the Black Bears.

