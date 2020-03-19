The University of Maine said Thursday that its men’s basketball team is “self-isolating” after being exposed to two game officials who tested positive for the coronavirus after working Maine’s final game at Vermont on March 7.

University officials said in a release that “all members of the traveling party are self-isolating through March 21, the date which marks 14 days from possible exposure.”

The statement continued, “No student-athletes or staff who traveled to the quarterfinal game have reported any symptoms.”

Tyson McHatten, a senior associate director of athletics at UMaine, said Thursday that the traveling party included coaches, players, an athletic trainer, two student managers, a sports information director and a radio play-by-play announcer.

“As far as we know, no one (among the Maine party) has been tested (for coronavirus),” he said. “No one has reported any symptoms.”

Maine’s game at Vermont was a 61-50 loss in the America East Conference quarterfinals. The conference announced Wednesday night that “we are aware of two persons on the floor during tournament games who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

The conference said those referees went on to officiate other college basketball games: a Horizon League semifinal in Indianapolis on March 9 and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament games in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on March 10 and 11.

McHatten said school officials were told of the possible exposure late last week, which is when the members of the traveling party went into self-isolation. McHatten said Maine Athletic Director Ken Ralph would be unavailable for comment Thursday.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected others in the sports world. On Thursday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said he had tested positive for it.

NBA star Kevin Durant was one of four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive, while Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have also tested positive. Gobert was the first pro athlete who tested positive, and the NBA immediately suspended its season on March 11.

Two New York Yankees minor leaguers also have tested positive, and the NHL’s Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday that one of their players tested positive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: