The old saying goes “there’s no such thing as a free ride,” but for those who use the York County Community Action Corp. transportation system, it will be true, starting Friday, March 20.

To better assist York County families with transportation needs during the coronavirus pandemic, York County Community Action Corporation’s Transportation program will offer complimentary rides on all YCCAC buses, vans, and WAVE vehicles. This community service begins Friday, March and extend to Sunday, April 5.

“YCCAC recognizes the difficulty many York County families face accessing safe, reliable transportation during this extraordinary time, and we hope to provide some relief by making rides available to those using our public transportation services,” said Community Relations Manager Brad Bohon in a statement.

For information about all YCCAC programs and services, and for current and updated information about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), visit the YCCAC website at www.yccac.org.

