KENNEBUNK – As the COVID-19 situation continues to result in increased cases in Maine, the Animal Welfare Society has made some operational changes.

Animals remain available for adoption.

“It’s important to note that we do have animals waiting for homes,” said Marketing Manager Stephanie Kelley. “We have updated our adoption process to be by appointment only.”

Currently, adoptions are limited to six per day.

” We ask adopters visit our website to learn how they can adopt a pet while also practicing social distancing: https://animalwelfaresociety.org/adoption/how-to-adopt/,” said Kelley.

AWS is closed to casual visits.

Animals in need of admissions will continue to be accepted. Intake is by appointment, If the need to surrender a pet is not urgent, AWS is asking pet owners to wait, to allow the agency the ability to ensure room for emergency cases.

Donations of gently used supplies (blankets, toys, etc.) cannot be accepted.

Pet food donations are encouraged. Cat and dog food (canned and dry, in original sealed packaging) are needed to support animal foster families and to help people with food insecurity have food for their pets. A list of needed items is available on the AWS website.

The AWS Community Veterinary Clinic will provide limited service, helping pet owners with sick animals and emergencies, and with critical care as they are able. Call the clinic at 207-292-2424 for information. Wellness, spay/neuter and other nonessential services will be scheduled or rescheduled as soon as possible.

The Cleo Fund program is suspended until further notice.

All training classes, behavior consultations and youth programs are suspended until further notice.

The AWS Volunteer Program is suspended temporarily. All regular volunteer shifts are on hold and orientations canceled.

The agency is encouraging pet owners to develop a preparedness plan should they become ill or hospitalized.

