We have all seen or heard about it – the empty shelves where toilet paper, flour, rice and canned vegetables once were. We might have shrugged – “What does toilet paper have to do with a pandemic?!” — maybe rolled our eyes, perhaps nervously laughed because we had just returned home from our fourth trip to the grocery store to stock up. The introverts rejoiced at the idea of two weeks of books, projects and solitude. Parents throughout our community grimaced about how to keep their kids occupied, and their boredom and whining at bay. Many wondered if their internet was sufficient for both parents to work at home while their kids took classes remotely.

This was how many in our community were preparing for the arrival of the coronavirus. But not everyone had the extra money to buy the 24 pack of toilet paper or the case of canned soup. Nor does everyone have a place to store those items as many in our community are homeless or “sofa surfing.” There are some jobs that cannot be done remotely. Someone has to be at the grocery stores, re-stocking shelves, at the checkout lines, or bringing your groceries to your car. These are the same folks who are wondering who will be with their children while they are at work, since Head Start, childcare centers and schools are closed.

The economic impact of the coronavirus was immediate. In response to Bowdoin College’s announcement that it was sending students home and national recommendations for social distancing, area businesses have temporarily closed, having an immediate effect on our local economy. At Oasis, one of our patients, who worked a second job in customer services has been notified that she longer had a job. For our patients and many others, savings is a luxury that they do not have. Missing a paycheck is devastating financially, putting people at risk for eviction, termination of utilities, and repossession of their vehicle. It creates a cycle of debt from which it is almost impossible to recover.

We have seen the income gap grow wider in our community. Eleven percent of our community lives in poverty. That is over 3,100 people – about the same number of people who live in Georgetown, West Bath, and Arrowsic combined. When income inequality is high, the cost of living tends to rise, forcing more lower-income families to live paycheck to paycheck. As a result, crises like coronavirus can deepen the gap between the haves and have nots.

Those who work in low wage jobs – those who have scanned your groceries, served your coffee at Dunkin’, or delivered your pizza – generally are not offered health insurance nor paid sick leave. It’s not just the impact of having to stay home in quarantine that is a concern. The fear of getting the coronavirus and being sick is real for many who do not have access to health insurance or paid time off from work. Unequal access to healthcare makes getting sick especially expensive for the poor. It’s no wonder that people are reluctant to stay home.

It’s not often that I say that Oasis patients are the lucky ones. Our patients work harder than anyone I know, often at two – sometimes three – jobs. Despite that effort, they are still unable to afford (or are not offered) health insurance. This is why Oasis exists – to provide the best,

highest quality care possible respectfully, and at no cost. Our patients have access to our free primary medical and dental care, as well as free medication. They see our providers for 30-minute appointments and can come as often as they need to in order to address their health concerns. We believe that our patients shouldn’t lose their home or other necessities in order to take care of their health or pay for their medication.

So as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, we ask that you remember those who continue to show up for work out of necessity, those who don’t know where they are quarantining because they have no place to live and those who can’t afford to buy two weeks’ worth of food. Consider taking one less pack of toilet paper home and instead, dropping it off at Tedford Housing at 14 Middle Street in Brunswick. Help the guests at The Gathering Place by purchasing something from their wish list (http://brunswickgatheringplace.org/wish-list/). Support Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (www.mchpp.org/donate) as their food costs increase as a result of the outbreak And if you are in a position to be generous right now, please make a donation to Oasis (www.OasisFreeClinics.org/donate) to help us cover the cost of mailing medications to patients who are sheltering at home. On behalf of the people and neighbors we serve, thank you.

Anita Ruff is the Oasis Free Clinics Executive Director. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

