Hannaford Supermarkets is donating $250,000 to food banks in five states, including $100,000 to a food bank in Maine, the supermarket chain said Friday.
The Scarborough-based company said food banks are seeing unprecedented demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The money will go to food banks in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York, and the supermarket chain also will be soliciting donations for hunger relief efforts at cash registers and kiosks in its stores.
“During these times of uncertainty, it’s important that we all pull together to help one another,” said Mike Vail, president of Hannaford, in a statement.
In Maine, the company said it is making a $100,000 donation to the Good Shepherd Food Bank. A food bank in New Hampshire will receive $50,000, three food banks in Massachusetts will receive a total of $20,000, a Vermont food bank will get $25,000 and two food banks in New York will receive $55,000, according to Hannaford.
