Well, what a week it has been. We have seen declarations, proclamations, pronouncements and curfews. We have seen scary stories and uplifting tales. Warnings and pleas. All getting our attention.

As the area settles into what could be a rather prolonged period of change and all of us are faced with scenarios that few planned for and even fewer made any real preparations for, we must remember a few things.

We need to be positive. Yes, the prospect of contracting the coronavirus is a scary one. Even scarier is the idea that someone you know or even a random stranger that you have come in contact with is a carrier of the illness. Far too many Americans did not take seriously the onset of the virus and now we are playing catch up.

What may end up being an equal or greater threat to the people of Maine and the nation is the increased sense of anxiety, of fear and panic, that is currently gripping the nation. I, by no means, am trying to downplay the consequences of what we all are dealing with. However, we must be mindful that we all can play a part in making sure that this fear and panic is not driving us to make bad choices and to propagate that fear to others.

There is nothing more powerful than unchecked fear and panic. One only has to look at the state of our grocery stores to realize what panic can cause. Panic buying can spread in a short amount of time. What was once a well-stocked store can be laid bare quickly. As more people participate the frenzy takes on a life of its own.

Whether it is in the grocery store or at work or at home panic and fear can quickly influence one’s life and overtake them. It can lead to a decision-making process that spirals out of control. We must be cognizant of how panic and fear impact us and work even harder to control it.

On a daily basis, I have watched as friends and family of mine have gone to work as healthcare providers to confront this illness and its potential in our hospitals. I have seen the concern and the fear in the eyes of these people and listened to their thoughts.

I have listened to coworkers talk about how they have talked to their own children about having to stay home from school. I have seen with my children how this has affected them. How, despite being excited for a day or two that they were out of school, they secretly wish to be back amongst their friends. To be back amongst the routine and the monotony that only a school day can bring.

As our children become increasingly isolated from the various parts of their lives due to social distancing it is important for us, their parents, to exude calm. To demonstrate peacefulness and to deal in facts and not fear. Children will mimic what they see in their parents. Now is the time to step up and be the parents that we have always hoped we were.

For as concerned as we all are about the present and the future there are members of our own social networks who are not able to adequately express how concerned they are. Our angst and anxiety only make matters worse for them.

And to my friends and family who get dressed everyday to do battle at Maine Medical Center, Midcoast Hospital, Spring Harbor Hospital or the other hospitals in Maine or who work to keep the employees of those hospitals as safe as they can be, thank you. You and everyone working in Maine’s hospitals are the real heroes of our most current battle.

Most people will never understand the things you have seen or have had to endure to provide the best care that you can to the most vulnerable of people. You are all angels walking around us mortals.

As we continue to confront these strangest of days, if you are in crisis or need assistance with another issue or you need more information about what to do about the coronavirus please consider calling 211 or texting your zip code to 898-211. They can help direct you to the right resources in your area.

Be safe, be calm and please continue to wash your hands.

Jonathan Crimmins can be reached at [email protected]

