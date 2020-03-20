Kennebunk Land Trust announced the cancellation of its annual live auction, its largest fundraiser of the year. The online auction has been postponed to a later date.

In an email sent March 18, Director Sarah Stanley wrote, “I regret to inform you that we have made the tough decision to cancel the live portion of the Kennebunk Land Trust Auction. We aim to offer the auction online at a date that is to be determined.

“The decision to cancel the live auction was made to keep our community safer and follow the Maine CDC’s recommendations to limit social interactions as the state addresses COVID-19.”

Kennebunk Land Trust is a small nonprofit and a membership-powered organization. The auction is its most “significant fundraiser of the year,” Stanley said.

Kennebunk Land Trust will continued to focus on offering healthy options in the coming weeks and months.

“We will feel the negative impact of closing the live auction and limiting other programs, but the health of our community is vital” Stanley said. “This year’s goal is to emphasize our outdoor programs, encourage people to opt outside, and continue to advance our mission of preserving and stewarding land to benefit both natural and human communities.

“We will remain strong with your continued support. Please don’t forget about the land trust during this difficult time. Partnering together protects these special places, makes land available for all to enjoy and helps wildlife thrive. The land trusts in us.”

According to the release, the land trust will “reach out when (it) has identified the date to launch the online auction. This means businesses will continue to be highlighted.”

Stanley reiterated that the trust’s mission continues.

“Kennebunk Land Trust is thankful for the businesses and individuals who have donated items as well as business sponsors, attendees and volunteers who support the event each year,” Stanley said. “The trust also recognizes Corporate Principal Sponsor, Kennebunk Savings; Principal Event Sponsor, HM Payson; and Partner Sponsor, Avita of Wells. If you have purchased tickets and would like a refund please let us know. We are excited to continue with the online auction.”

Kennebunk Land Trust has protected more than 3,400 acres of land throughout its 48-year history. For more information about the land trust, call 985-8734 or visit www.kennebunklandtrust.org.

“Now, more than ever, is the time to appreciate beautiful outdoor spaces,” said Beth Sandmire, chair of the board of directors. “Uplift your spirits and explore one of Kennebunk Land Trust’s trails that our great community has helped preserve.”

