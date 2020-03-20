The “outcry” over the planned placement of an ICE facility alongside the Vet Center in Scarborough is totally misplaced and bogus (“ICE asked to halt plans for new facility in Scarborough,” March 6, 2020).

It is nothing more than the continuing demonization of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an ongoing effort to limit and even eliminate the agency. We saw what happened in Portland when ICE moved into One City Center, and protesters came out on Oct. 14, 2019, with their signs: “ICE tactics equal Gestapo tactics.”

This alleged “outcry” is being demanded by Democrats, most notably Congresswomen Chellie Pingree, who is against any of the Trump’s administration’s efforts to secure the border and stem the flow of asylum seekers trying to come into the country.

Contrary to the assertion in the article that ICE is detaining people “suspected” of immigration violations, they are detaining and deporting known criminals.

The Fiscal Year 2019 ICE reports states: 91% of those ICE initially arrested in the interior and subsequently removed had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges at the time of arrest, demonstrating ICE’s continued efforts to prioritize public safety in the interior despite resource constraints.

These are not “suspects;” these are bad guys.

I am a veteran myself, and I can understand some of the concerns of the veterans, but the reporter should have put some balance in the article by including comments from ICE, comments that may have alleviated some of their concerns.

Bob Casimiro

Bridgton

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: