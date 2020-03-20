This is a tough time for all who earn their living preparing meals for and waiting on those of us who love the food variety throughout the Portland area.
Since restaurants have moved to takeout-only service, I know that many who are the servers who depend on us for their tips are being impacted. Please make sure to tip generously when you purchase takeout at the restaurant or for the delivery.
We picked up a takeout order from Chaval on Monday evening and were impressed to find that the kitchen staff were busy making sandwiches for the Portland school department, whose school-shutdown meals program didn’t officially start until Wednesday.
Kudos to Chaval and any other Portland restaurants stepping up to make sure that healthy food is available for children during this transition to remote learning.
Andrew Stickney
Cape Elizabeth
