Winter Sports Queen Marion Knight and her court are ensconced on an elaborate ice throne during the Winter Carnival on Highland Lake in 1941. In a coronation described as “spectacular,” the queen was heralded by trumpeters, drummers, torch bearers, four ladies-in-waiting and the 1940 queen, Betty Mabry. The throne was built on the lake by A.K. Thorndike and Stanley Kramer, who owned Kramer’s Ice House. Courtesy of Bridgton Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

