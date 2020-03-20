Maine has 56 cases of coronavirus, an increase of four cases since Thursday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported on its website Friday morning.
The case count includes 44 that have been confirmed by the CDC and 12 that are presumed positive and awaiting confirmation. There are seven counties with cases, the the concentration of cases remains in Cumberland County, with 26 confirmed and nine positive.
One person has recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the CDC reported.
The director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, will discuss the figures for Maine cases of COVID-19 and highlight the public health system’s efforts to respond to the pandemic at media briefing at noon.
This story will be updated.
