A Portland Police office has tested positive for the coronavirus, the department said.

The unidentified officer is self-quarantined out of state, according to a post late Thursday on the police department’s Facebook page.

It is not clear yet how many people that officer may have come into close contact with during the days before he or she tested positive for the disease. The department said it will continue to focus efforts on helping the community while it also examines whether there is any internal risk posed by the positive officer.

“We remain focused on ensuring both the health and safety of the other 220 members of our agency, as well as ensuring continuity of operations and the high level of service to which our community has become accustomed,” the department said in the Facebook posting.

It is also unclear whether the officer experienced symptoms that prompted the test, or if the officer was tested for COVID-19 because of other risk-factors, such as exposure to another suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case.

Police spokesman Lt. Robert Martin said efforts are underway to trace contacts that officer had with others, but Martin deferred all other questions to Chief Frank Clark. Clark did not immediately respond to questions posed via email.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: