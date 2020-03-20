SOUTH PORTLAND — Milan Nevajda is expected to take over as South Portland’s new planning director beginning April 21.

Currently working as deputy director of planning for Sonoma County, California, Nevadja has seven years of experience in planning as well as four years in Maine, said a press release. He will be paid an annual salary of $90,812.

“In his current role, Nevajda oversees long-range planning for Sonoma County, a 1,770-square-mile region with a 76-mile coastal zone, and 500,000 residents across nine incorporated cities and over 50 unincorporated places,” said the press release. “He manages a team of over 50 staff in the Comprehensive Planning, Project Review, and Natural Resources sections. In South Portland, he will oversee a staff of three in a community of over 25,500 residents.”

Nevadja said that current city planning director Charles “Tex” Haeuser’s shoes will be difficult to fill, “not just for his service to the city, but for the leadership he provided in the planning profession in Maine. South Portland is a dynamic community with multiple bold and critical initiatives underway. I am very excited to join the team.”

In an email, City Manager Scott Morelli said there is no coronavirus-related delay in Nevadja’s expected start date of April 21 at the moment.

“Our selection team felt Milan had the right combination of experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on both the department and in the South Portland community,” said Morelli. “I am so pleased to have Milan join us and start a new chapter in the city’s planning efforts. He is joining a great staff and will be able to contribute almost immediately as a key member of our planning, codes, and economic development team.”

According to the press release, there will be an opportunity to meet Nevadja in the coming weeks and more information would be announced.

Nevadja was born in Croatia and grew up in Toronto. He said he’s excited to be returning to Maine.

“(South Portland) is a community with a strong commitment to maintaining quality of life and ensuring a sustainable future where its residents and businesses can thrive,” he said. “The planning department will play a major role in achieving those goals.”

“Milan brings to this position a breadth of experience across many functions,” said Assistant City Manager Joshua Reny. “He has notable experience in long-range planning, including transportation and climate action planning, economic analysis, and affordable housing policy. These will remain challenges for the City in the years ahead and will require a thoughtful, deliberate approach to prepare for the future.”

