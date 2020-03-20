YARMOUTH — Police are looking into the theft of two concrete statues from a grave at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The department received a report the morning of March 19 of Jesus and Mary statues being stolen from the Smith Street graveyard. The approximately 2-foot-tall statues had last been seen there about 10 days prior, according to Police Chief Daniel Gallant.

Thefts from cemeteries aren’t common in Yarmouth, Gallant said. Statues are often stolen to be sold, he noted, and police will monitor websites where they might resurface.

Yarmouth Police can be reached with any leads at 846-3333.

