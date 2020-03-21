Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat senior: The 2019 Varsity Maine boys’ cross country runner of the year raced sparingly this winter but was ready to go at the Class A state meet where he won both the mile (4 minutes, 22.2 seconds) and 2-mile (Class A record 9:20.99). Berry-Gaviria signed a national letter of intent to run for Notre Dame.

Samuel Cenescar, Brunswick senior: Cenescar swept the high jump titles at the KVAC and Class A meets and then was second at the New England championships, with consistency across all three meets. His best jump was 6 feet, 6 inches at the KVAC meet. He cleared 6-4 at states and 6-5 at New Englands.

Ben Drummey, Biddeford senior: Drummey became just the fourth Mainer in history to clear 16 feet in the pole vault with his winning effort at the Class A meet (16-0).

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough senior: Despite a nagging hamstring injury, Flaker won the 200 (23.11 seconds) and 400 (51.34) and was part of a school-record 800 relay team that placed ninth at New Englands. The 2018 and 2020 Varsity Maine indoor track athlete of the year, Flaker plan to run next season for George Mason.

Jayden Flaker, Scarborough sophomore: Flaker dominated the 55 hurdles, winning the Class A title in 7.65 seconds – the fastest time ever by a Maine sophomore. He was second to his brother in the 200 meters and anchored the winning 800 relay as the Red Storm won their ninth team title in 10 seasons.

Nigel Katende, Lewiston sophomore: Katende won the Class A triple jump by a quarter of an inch with a leap of 44-1 1/4. He was also a strong long jumper, winning the KVAC title (20-11).

Chris Koskinen, Yarmouth senior: In a year when the winning Class B times, distances and heights were well off the Class A marks, Koskinen impressed by cruising to the pole vault title with a clearance of 13-9. He also placed second in the 200 in 23.73 seconds, just .01 off the winning time.

Frank Morang, Cheverus sophomore: Morang made his mark as a multi-event scorer, finishing second in the triple jump (44-1) and long jump (21-8 1/2) and fourth in the 55 hurdles at the Class A championships. He placed 11th in the long jump at New Englands and ranked No. 1 in Maine in the triple jump this year (44-8 1/4).

Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook senior: Sharif lowered his own Class A record in the 800 meters with a time of 1:54.60, and then ran even faster at the USATF New England Championship, placing third with a time of 1:54.09.

Will Shaughnessy, Brunswick senior: Shaughnessy posted the state’s fastest times this season in both the mile (4:20.46 at USATF New Englands) and 2-mile (9:18.21) and was part of a school-record 3,200 relay team. His 2-mile best was good for sixth at the New England high school championships and broke the Brunswick record held by Will Geoghegan. Shaughnessy plans to run for the University of Pennsylvania.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Dearing, Brunswick: Featuring a strong senior group that included Shaughnessy, Cenescar and sprinter Mitch Leinert, Dearing directed the Dragons to a runner-up finish in Class A, continuing an upward climb from 11th in 2017 to sixth in 2018 to third in 2019. Cenescar and Shaughnessy, two of only three Maine boys who placed in the top six at the New England high school championships.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: