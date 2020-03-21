SOUTH PORTLAND — The driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle was injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the Casco Bay Bridge.
The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. where the bridge intersects with Erskine Drive, said Lt. Tom Simonds. The crash involved the motorcycle, a car and a city bus.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Simonds said. No other injuries were reported.
Neither alcohol nor speed was a factor in the crash, Simonds said. Names and other details were unavailable Saturday night.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ indoor track: 2020 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ indoor track: Victoria Bossong, Cheverus
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ indoor track: Jarett Flaker, Scarborough
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ indoor track: 2020 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Local & State
Driver injured in three-vehicle crash on Casco Bay Bridge