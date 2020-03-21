GORHAM – Stephen Charles Dorr, 65, of Gorham, passed away on March 14, 2020 after a long illness. He died at home as he wanted, surrounded by his family. Stephen was born in Worcester, Mass., in 1954, and grew up on Cape Cod. Stephen’s family had a long history in Maine; one of his relatives was Abraham Somes, the primary founder of English settlements on Mount Desert Island. Growing up, Stephen made summer visits to his cousins who had a farm in Bar Harbor, and he retained fond memories of those days. Stephen enjoyed gardening, disc golf, crossword puzzles, reading and making a Dunkin’ run. He followed New England sports teams passionately. He loved rock music, especially the Beatles. During his two-year battle with cancer, he liked to quote a favorite song lyric: “I get knocked down/But I get up again.” Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; and older sister.He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ellen; his three daughters, Erin, Lauren and Cara; his sons-in-law, Chris and Steven; two grandchildren, Ireland and Gregory; and his cat, Sebastian, his shadow around the house. Stephen relished the role of father and “grandpapa.” He will be dearly missed by his family. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation inStephen’s name toSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous