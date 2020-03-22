After another triumphant basketball season, players from Cheverus, Deering, Portland and Waynflete were honored by being named to various all-star teams.

The Portland girls enjoyed their best season in two decades, won the Southwestern Maine Activities Association title and had a pair of players named to the league’s Class AA first-team.

Juniors Amanda Kabantu and Gemima Motema were selected, as well as Sanford’s Paige Cote, Scarborough’s Madison Blanche, South Portland’s Maggie Whitmore and Windham’s Hannah Talon.

The second-team featured Cheverus senior Lauren Jordan, who joined Noble’s Amy Fleming and Raegan Kelly, South Portland’s Ashlee Aceto and Windham’s Sarah Talon.

Portland senior Davina Kabantu was named to the third-team, along with Gorham’s Adele Nadeau, Massabesic’s Marissa Holt, Scarborough’s Lindsay Fiorillo and South Portland’s Kaleisha Towle.

Portland’s Amanda Kabantu, Davina Kabantu and Motema joined Kennebunk’s Emily Archibald, Scarborough’s Madison Blanche and South Portland’s Ashlee Aceto on the SMAA Class AA All-Defensive team.

Cheverus’ Sam Belaire, Alex Hammond, Lauren Jordan, Caitlin Kennedy-Jensen and Emma Levesque, Deering’s Elizabeth Drelich and Livia Serappa and Portland’s Kiera Eubanks qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Class AA North also selected an all-regional team.

The first-team included Portland’s Amanda Kabantu and Motema. They were joined by Bangor’s Rowan Andrews, Julia Colby and Cecelia Dieterich of state champion Oxford Hills and Windham’s Hannah Talon.

Cheverus’ Jordan made the second-team, along with Bangor’s Libby Fleming, Edward Little’s Chantel Ouellette, Oxford Hills’ Cassidy Dumont and Windham’s Sarah Talon.

Cheverus’ Jillian Lizotte and Portland’s Eubanks and Davina Kabantu were honorable mention selections, along with Bangor’s Maggie Cowperthwaite and Abby Fleming, Edward Little’s Hannah Chaput and Lewiston’s Madeline Foster and Emily Strachan.

Portland’s Amanda Kabantu, Davina Kabantu and Motema were named to the region’s All-Defensive team, along with Oxford Hills’ Colby and Dieterich and Windham’s Sarah Talon.

Cheverus’ Jordan and Portland’s Eubanks and Davina Kabantu took part in the SMAA Senior All-Star Game.

The Class AA North boys’ all-regional first-team included Deering’s Darryl Germain. He was joined by Bangor’s Sam Martin, Andrew Szwez and Henry Westrich (who was also named Player of the Year) and Austin Brown and John Shea of state champion Edward Little.

Cheverus’ Nick Galli and Dylan Morrison and Deering’s Askar Houssein joined Edward Little’s Max Creaser and Lewiston’s David Omasombo on the second-team.

Cheverus’ Nolan Sanborn, Deering’s Max Morrione and Portland’s Stillman Mahan and Kevin Smart were honorable mentions, along with Edward Little’s Cam Yorke, Oxford Hills’ Colby Huckins and Windham’s Chris Naylor.

Portland’s Wani Donato made the AA North All-Rookie team, along with Bangor’s Max Clark, Lewiston’s Malik Foster and David Omasombo, Oxford Hills’ Elias Soehren and Windham’s Will Mannette.

Cheverus’ Morrison and Portland’s Richard Greenwood were named to the All-Defensive team, along with Bangor’s Szwez, Edward Little’s Storm Jipson (Defensive Player of the Year) and Windham’s Kaleb Cidre and Eric Weisser.

In the SMAA, Deering’s Jesse Kamalandua was given the Gary Randall Award, as the league’s top sportsman.

Deering’s Germain and Houssein made the Class AA third-team.

Cheverus’ Morrison and Portland’s Mahan were honorable mention selections.

Cheverus’ Nick Galli, Luke Knowles and Jamison Levine, Deering’s Loki Anda, Jesse Kamalandua, Max Morrione and Michael Randall and Portland’s Finn Katz-Cronin and Ethan Thea qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the Western Maine Conference, the Waynflete boys placed Dominick Campbell and Diraige Dahia on the Class C boys’ first-team. They were joined by North Yarmouth Academy’s Chris Hamblett and Te’Andre King and Old Orchard Beach’s Ryan Crockett.

Waynflete’s Solomon Levy made the second-team, along with Landen Johnson of OOB and Traip Academy’s Treshaun Brown, Will Davis and Frankie Driscoll.

Waynflete’s Dahia and Levy also made the WMC Class C All-Defensive team and played in the WMC Senior All-Star Game.

On the girls’ side, Waynflete’s Sophi Aronson was a second-teamer, along with NYA’s Anna Drummond, Sacopee Valley’s Kylie Day and Traip Academy’s Addy Hale and Jen McCluskey.

Aronson was also named to the WMC Class C All-Defensive team and played in the WMC Senior All-Star Game.

Waynflete’s Aronson and Ellis Dougherty qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Portland’s Davina Kabantu represented Class AA/A/B North in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Nick Galli and Portland’s Finn Katz-Cronin were named to the All-State, All-Academic team.

