Private Marshall Point Road travels through a pristine estuary that is part of the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge before turning toward Marshall Point. The neighborhood homes have generous space between each other with both bold and peaceful views of the Atlantic on one side and the preserve on the other.

This retro home stands out amongst all others. It was built in 1960 with a classic, oceanside, shingle style and the floor plan of a uniquely American architectural style, the octagon house. The design is intended to increase energy efficiency but ensures nearly 360° of ocean views from inside or from the wraparound porch.

The fully accessible, single-level layout revolves around a central brick fireplace. Vaulted ceilings lift the single-level space, lined with myriad, delicate ceiling beams that radiate like a sunburst. The master bedroom, expanded out from one of the eight walls, faces toward the estuary, a safe haven for migratory birds and endemic wildlife.

A strong foundation, hardwood floors and a building envelope over 1,900 SF make this home ready to be restored to its original state—with details like the spiral staircase that leads to the full daylight basement—or completely remodeled to a new resident’s specifications. A detached garage has space for a workshop.

Seclusion is only part of this home’s experience. Back across the estuary, sandy Goose Rocks Beach, the nightlife and dining of Dock Square and the sweet village of Cape Porpoise are just a short drive or bike ride away.

If ever there was a time that makes almost everyone want to “get away from it all,” this is it. Let your imagination run wild with the possibilities of creating a home just for yourself.

103 Marshall Point Rd. is listed at $2,375,000 by Laura Ross of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Laura at 207-590-7965 or at [email protected] for a live, FaceTime tour of this home or other KBR listings.

