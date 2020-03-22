While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted some of Harpswell Aging at Home’s programming, the nonprofit announced in a news release it has created some new initiatives to ensure all Harpswell seniors can get food and rides, as well as have meals and groceries picked up. In addition, they can sign up for conversations and communications.

In place of the traditional weekly lunch events, Lunch with Friends On-the-Go provides a packaged meal that any senior, or friend of any senior, can pick up at several locations. Harpswell Aging at Home volunteers prepare the foods and pack them in containers for distribution at each location, and all recommended CDC precautions are taken.

Next week, the meal pickups will be:

· Tuesday, March 24, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Orr’s Island Schoolhouse, 1579 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island

· Thursday, March 26, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Merriconeag Grange, 529 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell

For people who feel they must totally isolate themselves, meals may be delivered to them. To sign up for that program, contact Julie Moulton at (207) 330-5416 or [email protected]

Seniors Connecting matches seniors with volunteers to chat and share resources; call Linda Strickland at the Harpswell Town Office – (207) 833-5771 – to sign up.

The Volunteer Transportation Network enlists volunteer drivers from town to give rides to Harpswell adults unable to drive; drivers and riders must first register with People Plus at peopleplusmaine.org/volunteer-transportation-network.

Also, if you wish to purchase food, several area restaurants have take-out available for lunch and/or dinner, call them or check their websites for daily offerings.

