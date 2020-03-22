Just after I graduated from college, I worked at a camp for aspiring science majors (read: nerds like me) at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth, Massachusetts. So many years later, that summer remains vivid for two reasons: First, because I almost drowned in the Atlantic Ocean one superheated afternoon, and second, because it was when I met Taft.

A gentle, grey-and-white Holland Lop with an unappeasable appetite for bananas and broccoli stems, Taft remains the cuddliest, portliest rabbit I have ever encountered. His owner, one of the program’s directors, traveled with Taft because he didn’t trust anyone else to look after the geriatric animal, whom he had adopted in New Haven a few years before.

“What else are you going to call an old chubby bunny from Yale?” he asked me rhetorically as we set up his companion’s temporary hutch.

There wasn’t anything particularly presidential about the rabbit. And as far as I know, he never got stuck in a White House bathtub, as his namesake purportedly once did. But sure, if you believe that provenance and plumpness are what make a creature, there was no better name for that one than Taft.

W. Scott Lee, chef and owner of Bandaloop must have been on the same wavelength when he came up with the concept for his palusami ($19). Traditionally, the Samoan dish consists of dense, foil-baked parcels of taro leaves that steam together with diced onions, coconut milk and occasionally, preserved meat or fish. For Bandaloop’s version, Lee retains only the most tenuous connection to the original inspiration, refashioning the dish instead as a pale yellow, chickpea pilaf flavored vividly with lime leaf and ginger. What makes it a palusami, then? Onions and coconut milk.

To his credit, Lee understands extent of the liberties he’s taking. “I have a friend from Hawaii who called me and asked if I had ever had palusami. I had no idea what he was talking about,” he said. “I did research, and I couldn’t get taro leaves consistently here. So I roast sweet Vidalia onions and poblano peppers, add spinach and fresh basil, hot sauce, layers of flavor that just keep going. If a Samoan family came and tried it, they’d definitely say ‘This is not palusami!’ But I think they’d enjoy what they ate.”

I certainly did. The not-quite-a-palusami reminded me of a savory, herbal Indonesian laksa, with rice in place of noodles and a surfeit of sweet, roasted garlic — seven entire cloves in my portion alone.

The dish’s arresting flavors are in step with Lee’s description of Bandaloop as “a place where the menu is bold. We like our spices. So the food is globally influenced, but mostly organic and locally sourced.”

While the restaurant’s transnational inspiration hasn’t changed much since it decamped last November from Kennebunkport to its current home: a multi-story, 18th century post-and-beam barn in Arundel, the much larger kitchen has allowed Lee and his team to expand the menu’s breadth. Today, across lunch and dinner service, the restaurant offers a few dozen appetizers and entrees, as well as a nightly roster of at least a half-dozen specials.

That amounts to quite a bit of work, especially for a perpetually busy, 134-seat restaurant that also does all of its own baking and pastry. Yet remarkably, I encountered few kitchen goofs during my recent visit. Both were problems of execution, rather than concept.

The first was a ground beef patty in the house hamburger ($18) that was cooked not medium-rare, but perilously close to well-done. “Let me know if that’s too pink for you,” our server told my guest. “Wait. Is grey a shade of pink?” my guest wondered aloud in a whisper as our server walked away. Still, with its sticky, umami-packed red-onion jam and generous impasto of fiery kimchi aioli, the burger was decent enough.

The fried green tomato appetizer ($12), on the other hand, was a lost cause from the very start. Winter beefsteak tomatoes are a gamble even when they’re at their hoop-house finest, but these slack, mushy specimens were a disappointment — their crunchy, Maine Grains cornflour crust slumped off when the plate hit the table, taking baby sorrel sprouts and the caramelized whey vinaigrette with it. I reassembled the components for a forkful and quickly decided I’d rather wait a few months to sample this dish again.

Something baked seemed a more appropriate counterbalance to the frigid winds rattling the windows in their sills that evening, and Lee’s buttery, single-serving lemon pound cake ($9) did the trick. Plated on a duo-tone crosshatch of reduced balsamic vinegar and maple-mascarpone sauce, the clove-sprinkled cake reminded me of a Moroccan meskouta. But it turns out, Lee’s inspiration started much closer to home: “It’s from a recipe I got from my mother a long time ago,” he said. “She used to make it for my grandfather so he could drink coffee and eat sweet things. She’d call it The Blessed Cake.”

As good as the cake was, the meal’s real blessings came in two other forms: one fish, the other beef. If you’re one of the many people who, as Lee told me, believes that Bandaloop is a vegetarian restaurant, you’re in for a shock: Its best dishes are the ones for omnivores. Take the juicy, Rhode-Island-caught black bass fillets ($29), dusted with cornstarch, then pan-fried crisp and plated atop a glistening bundle of blistery, butter-mounted green beans. To achieve the perfect forkful, though, you’ll need a dab of garlicky sunchoke purée and a sheaf or two from the golden-crusted, Hasselback-cut Yukon gold potatoes. Every single element on this dish is a winner.

So too, the beef taco ($6), an unassuming-sounding appetizer special that did to me what a taco did to my predecessor, when he visited the Kennebunkport incarnation for a four-star review in 2015. During his meal, he was bowled over by a tortilla-wrapped appetizer of grilled salmon and cumin-spiced watermelon — so much so that he came close to ordering several and calling it a night.

I had precisely the same thought when I tasted what Lee had created with off-cuts of New York strip, slow-braising the beef for more than six hours, then ladling it into a tortilla with black beans bursting from their skins, zesty watercress and razor-thin shavings of deep-fried, sugar-cured jalapeños. From the first bite, I was in love.

“This is so bright and peppery. The menu really undersells it,” I remarked to my guest as we debated how many more we could devour before ending up too full to finish dinner. I might have named that night’s unexpectedly phenomenal special appetizer something a little more evocative, but really, what else can you call a braised beef taco?

Andrew Ross has written about food and dining in New York and the United Kingdom. He and his work have been featured on Martha Stewart Living Radio and in The New York Times. He is the recipient of three recent Critic’s Awards from the Maine Press Association.

