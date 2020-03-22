The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night in the Hancock County town of Blue Hill.

A man was shot and killed in a home on Ellsworth Road, state police spokesman Steve McCausland said in a news release Sunday night. The shooting took place just before 6 p.m.

State police detectives are questioning one person, but McCausland said authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

More details regarding the incident are likely to be released on Monday.

Blue Hill is a coastal community a with a population of just under 3,000 people.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: